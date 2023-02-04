'Speak what it is": Sacramento event highlighting Black History Month raises awareness through art

SACRAMENTO — Warehouse Artist Lofts in downtown Sacramento transformed into a space of poetry paint and passion Friday night. The R Street building holds a First Friday art event every month, but for the first time, they've dedicated it to Black History Month.

"It's also the month of Valentine's Day happening and that idea of loving blackness. Loving Black people, that's something that needs to be spread because right now we're seeing the opposite. And so I thought that was really important to bring that message in," said organizer Omonivie Okhade.

Izayajah McKinney is one of several local Black artists showcasing their work. McKinney's art points to painful pieces of Black history while also stressing the importance of emotional and mental health.

"I think it's not talked enough about, like it's those hard conversations to have that are hard pills to swallow," said McKinney. "Let's just speak what it is. This is what it is."

Black History Month is celebrated through art while aiming for a canvas of inclusion.

"I think if anyone cares about supporting our fellow community members and they want to proudly say Black lives matter, then it's important to be here at events and put your money where your mouth is," said attendee Carly Adams.

"We're all kind of stuck in our little bubbles and stuff in this kind of box in that sense, and I think we need to find ways to break free," said McKinney.

Warehouse Artist Lofts holds a First Friday event every month where you can meet local artists, business owners, and try new food.

