Former lieutenant arrested in Esparto fireworks explosion granted $1.5 million bail

A Yolo County judge has granted $1.5 million bail to former Yolo County Sheriff's Lieutenant Samuel Machado, the owner of the Esparto fireworks facility where an explosion killed seven men last year.

Machado's property housed the Devastating Pyrotechnics fireworks operation where the June 2025 explosion occurred.

Samuel Machado in Yolo County court on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

The judge ordered that if Machado is released, he must surrender his passport, live at a designated residence and refrain from possessing any explosives, fireworks or weapons. Prosecutors also sought GPS monitoring, but the judge denied that request.

The case triggered a sweeping investigation by state and local authorities.

A Yolo County grand jury indictment shows Machado, Kenneth Chee, Gary Chan Jr., Jack Lee and Douglas Tollefsen are each charged with seven counts of murder. Prosecutors allege the defendants were part of a years-long illegal fireworks operation that imported and sold explosives throughout Northern California.

According to the indictment, Machado's property became the hub of two fireworks companies, Devastating Pyrotechnics and Blackstar Fireworks. Prosecutors allege more than 11 million pounds of explosives were brought onto the property over a decade, with approximately 1 million pounds stored there when the explosion occurred.

Ronald Botelho III and Craig Cutright also face conspiracy charges tied to the operation. Prosecutors have alleged the businesses sold fireworks under various private-label brands, including "Bean Day Ho," "For the Streets," "Big Bully" and "Double OG."

Machado's wife, Tammy Machado, was previously arrested on separate charges including mortgage fraud, filing a false tax return, child endangerment and animal cruelty. She remains out of custody after posting bail.

A hearing regarding Chan's legal representation is scheduled for June 5, while Tollefsen is expected back in court the same day for a bail motion hearing.

All defendants except Samuel Machado are expected to return for a status conference and further arraignment on July 30.

The explosion killed: