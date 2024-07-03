Engine leak leads to suspect's vehicle in Ceres hit-and-run; man faces attempted murder charge

CERES – A suspect was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a hit-and-run in Ceres after police said they followed a trail of engine fluid to the suspected vehicle.

On June 20, police found a person had been struck by a vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersections of Musick Avenue and Lucchesi Lane.

The victim, a 38-year-old man from Oakdale, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses in the investigation. This is what led police to say the driver "intentionally and purposefully" crashed into the victim before taking off from the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white Ford Ranger. Police said the truck was leaking engine fluid, which allowed them to follow the trail of fluid and locate the truck on the 1400 block of Nadine Avenue.

Police said they then identified 44-year-old Jose Ayala of Ceres as a suspect. Ayala was arrested at a home on the 3000 block of Glen Meadow Court on Tuesday.

Ayala was booked into jail for attempted murder. The case remains under investigation.