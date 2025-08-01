New shuttle pilot program aims to curb decades of illegal parking at Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay

For decades, visitors to one of Lake Tahoe's most iconic destinations have dealt with chaotic parking and traffic backups. But now, a new shuttle pilot program is being put to the test and local officials hope it will finally ease the gridlock.

The Emerald Bay Transit Pilot Program, launched in mid-July, offers daily shuttle service between Camp Richardson and Eagle Falls Trailhead, with stops at Sugar Pine Point Campground. An additional shuttle from the South Lake Tahoe "Y" Transit Center operates on weekends to help manage peak demand.

For visitors like Tracy Kleinstuber, who traveled from San Diego, the new system is already making a difference.

"It really is convenient, it's less hassle. We didn't have to move our van or worry about parking," Kleinstuber said.

Parking has long been a problem at Emerald Bay, where narrow roads and a lack of designated spaces have led to visitors creating their own. That practice, what authorities now consider illegal parking, includes any vehicles parked along the shoulder in restricted zones, particularly areas marked with signage, cones or barriers.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ruth Loehr said it only takes one car to create a chain reaction.

"If you see the no parking sign, don't park there. If you do, someone else is going to do it right behind you, and it's just going to continue. It's not good for anybody," she said.

To address the issue, crews removed 50 makeshift roadside spots and installed new signs, barriers, and patrols from Inspiration Point to D.L. Bliss State Park. Enforcement is in full swing, especially on weekends.

In the first two weeks of the program, South Lake Tahoe CHP issued three tickets, 67 parking citations and towed 11 vehicles. While fines start at $100, towing fees can climb over $600.

"The fine amount is not significant, which is part of the problem," Laine said. "It doesn't add up to a lot of money, but I think if revenue is generated, it should go back to the project in future years."

The shuttle program is funded through a mix of donations and fare revenue. The Tahoe Fund and Keep Tahoe Blue each contributed $150,000 toward the $405,000 total operating cost. The rest is expected to be covered through ticket sales, $10 round trip for adults, $5 for kids under 13.

Mike Wallace, visiting from Houston, said he tried to find parking but gave up until he discovered the shuttle.

"We didn't find anything, so we went back to Camp Richardson. She found it online, we booked it, and got on the shuttle," Wallace said.

Backers of the program hope it will do more than ease congestion. They believe it can protect the environment and make Tahoe safer for everyone.

"I really hope this program takes off," Kleinstuber added. "It's a win-win for the community and for the people taking the shuttle."

The pilot program runs through Oct. 15, a crucial test to see whether decades of unsafe and illegal parking can finally be stalled.