Email threat prompts 2 Davis schools to shut down on Thursday

DAVIS – A threatening email has prompted two Davis schools to close their campuses on Thursday.

The Davis Joint Unified School District says staff got the email Wednesday evening. Exactly what was stated in the email wasn't released, but officials say the person threatened to cause harm on both the Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High campuses on Thursday morning.

District officials and Davis police decided on closing both schools on Thursday. Students and staff won't be allowed to return to campus until authorities have determined it to be safe.

No other threats have been directed at any other campuses in the district, DJUSD says, so those schools remain open.

A police presence will be at both Davis High and Holmes Junior High investigating on Thursday.

"The safety of our students and staff is our first priority, and we take all threats to our school community very seriously. The Davis Police Department is actively investigating the threats and will be present at both campuses this morning," DJUSD said in a statement.

Exactly who sent the threatening email is being investigated.