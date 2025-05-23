Stockton golf course employee arrested on allegations of embezzlement

A man who worked at the Elkhorn Golf Club near Stockton has been arrested after an investigation into embezzlement.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they started the investigation back in November 2024. Detectives with the department's property crimes division soon found about $147,000 in missing cash deposits.

Investigators identified the suspect as Mykal Parsons, a man who worked at the course as the Golf Professional at the time of the suspected embezzlement.

It's unclear if Parsons was still an employee at the golf course.

Parsons was arrested by detectives on May 8. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail facing charges of grand theft and embezzlement.

No other details about the case, including how Parsons was identified as the suspect, have been released.