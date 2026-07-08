Elk Grove's StreetZlan lands spot on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"

An Elk Grove restaurant is getting a visit from Flavortown.

StreetZlan, a smokehouse taqueria on Laguna Main Street just off Laguna Boulevard, announced this week it will be featured on a new episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Friday, July 10.

Guy Fieri visited StreetZlan for the episode, while celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez cooked alongside the Elk Grove restaurant's team. StreetZlan called the experience a dream come true.

"We're proud to say we brought Triple D to Elk Grove for the very first time," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. "This moment isn't just ours, it's a win for our city, our team, and every single person who has supported us from day one."

StreetZlan said details about a new menu, celebration and watch party will be announced soon.

The Elk Grove feature comes after another Sacramento-area restaurant, Pizza Supreme Being, was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in May 2026.

Other Sacramento-area restaurants have also appeared on the show over the years, including Squeeze Inn, The Golden Bear, Dad's Kitchen and Nixtaco.

StreetZlan also previously appeared on Good Day Sacramento in December 2024, when owner Erick Silva joined the Good Day Kitchen for a Mexican breakfast segment.

Fieri, the longtime host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," also has Sacramento ties. He attended American River College before becoming one of Food Network's best-known hosts.

The restaurant said the episode airs at 6 p.m. on Food Network.