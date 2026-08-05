Suspect in Elk Grove deadly bar shooting extradited to Sacramento, now in custody

The man suspected of opening fire and killing two at the Z Town Pub last year has been arrested, the Elk Grove Police Department said on Wednesday.

Following the fatal shooting, police identified 43-year-old Roderick Randall as the gunman who had injured two and killed two. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, police said.

Surveillance video from the nightclub showed him fleeing the scene, where his location remained unknown for months.

Earlier this year, police said they discovered Randall was being held in custody in Texas, where he was charged with providing false information to federal law enforcement officers. Officials from Texas and the Sacramento County District Attorney's office worked closely to extradite Randall back to California, where he will face the charges related to the deadly shooting.

On Aug. 4, Randall arrived back in California, where he was arrested and taken into custody outside of the Sacramento International Airport.

The latest arrest adds to Randall's extensive criminal history, with charges dating back to 2003 for offenses such as attempted premeditated murder, pimping a minor, providing a child for lewd and lascivious acts and first-degree burglary.

Randall's next court date is set for Aug. 6.