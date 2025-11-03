Wilton Rancheria tribal flag now flying outside Elk Grove city hall

As of Monday, there's a new flag flying in Elk Grove.

For the first time in the city's history, a tribal flag has joined the Stars and Stripes outside City Hall.

The historic first helps kick off Native American Heritage Month. City of Elk Grove and tribal dignitaries were in attendance for Monday's flag-raising ceremony.

Elk Grove's city council amended the flag policy earlier this year, saying that the move was made to honor the tribe's sovereignty and connections to Elk Grove.

Wilton Rancheria owns Sky River Casino in Elk Grove.

The tribe has also recently purchased a majority stake in the ownership of Sacramento Republic FC.

Elk Grove is located in the tribe's ancestral territory.

Wilton Rancheria is the only federally recognized tribe in Sacramento County.