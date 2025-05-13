Watch CBS News
Local News

Elk Grove police investigating deadly crash on Waterman Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE – A deadly crash has a major Elk Grove road closed Tuesday morning.

Elk Grove police say they're investigating a single-vehicle crash on Waterman Road, near Elliot Springs Drive, that left two people dead.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. No details about the people who died have been released.

Due to the crash, Waterman Road is closed between Elliot Springs Drive and Sheldon Road.

Police note that the roundabout at Sheldon and Waterman remains open.

This is developing story. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.