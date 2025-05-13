Elk Grove police investigating deadly crash on Waterman Road

ELK GROVE – A deadly crash has a major Elk Grove road closed Tuesday morning.

Elk Grove police say they're investigating a single-vehicle crash on Waterman Road, near Elliot Springs Drive, that left two people dead.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. No details about the people who died have been released.

Due to the crash, Waterman Road is closed between Elliot Springs Drive and Sheldon Road.

Police note that the roundabout at Sheldon and Waterman remains open.

This is developing story.