Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people found dead in Elk Grove home following shooting, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An investigation is underway after police say two people were found dead following a shooting inside an Elk Grove home.

Elk Grove police say officers responded to Triplefin Way, off of Whitelock Parkway, a little after 5:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Two people were found dead at the scene, police say. No details about the two people have been released at this time.

Police noted that their investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be forthcoming. Investigators say the incident was isolated to the residence. 

An active police presence could be seen in the neighborhood through the early morning hours. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.