2 people found dead in Elk Grove home following shooting, police say

An investigation is underway after police say two people were found dead following a shooting inside an Elk Grove home.

Elk Grove police say officers responded to Triplefin Way, off of Whitelock Parkway, a little after 5:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Two people were found dead at the scene, police say. No details about the two people have been released at this time.

Police noted that their investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be forthcoming. Investigators say the incident was isolated to the residence.

An active police presence could be seen in the neighborhood through the early morning hours.