Two Elk Grove teenagers are using filmmaking to start a conversation about racism, social divisions and the experiences young people face beyond the classroom.

Their new film, "Broken Circle," follows a group of teenagers whose lives are shaken by drama and the consequences of racism. The movie premiered Thursday night at Sacramento's Guild Theater.

The film was written, produced and directed by cousins Cadence Simmons, 17, and Jackson Truitt, 15. They also recruited fellow students and friends to bring the story to life.

Simmons said they wanted to explore the assumptions people make about others and encourage audiences to look beyond the surface.

"I think it's very important to get this message out because not everyone is really aware of things beyond the surface of people they're talking to beyond the surface," Simmons said.

For Truitt, some of the inspiration came from his own experiences feeling excluded.

"And me being in groups that I felt left out of or different from everyone else in, I think that kind of sparked the idea," he said.

The teenagers leaned on their families for support as they brought the project together.

"I'm very proud as a dad, I'm proud as an uncle to say straight up and down that the work that they're doing is bringing awareness and bringing people together," said Kelvin Truitt.

Katrina Simmons said she was proud to see the young filmmakers address difficult issues through their work.

"I think the weight of having Black sons is a worry that Black moms carry already. But seeing them articulate what is happening in the world in such a way is going to bring light," she said.

Les Simmons said it takes courage for young people to speak out about these issues.

"It takes courage to do that, but now they see and it creates spaces for others to see as well," he said.

The film also pays tribute to Nolan Wells, a Black teenager whose death drew national attention and sparked questions about race and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Truitt said he learned about Wells' case from his mother, who recognized similarities between the real-life story and the film the teenagers had already written.

"I get a call from my mom and she says this is kind of like your film and I'm like what do you mean? And she sends me the Nolan Wells case and I'm like, oh my God," Truitt said. "It's a surreal feeling, honestly."

The filmmakers said they had written the screenplay months before learning about the case.

"Like, this is what we're writing about. This is real, it's happening and it's happening right now," Simmons said.

The film's themes reflect concerns that extend beyond its fictional storyline.

A UCLA Health survey found that nearly one in six California teenagers ages 12 to 17 experienced at least one act of hate in 2024. The survey also found that schools were among the most common places where those incidents occurred, with 83% of teens identifying school as a location where hate was experienced.

In Elk Grove, the school district's 2022-23 School Climate Survey found that 79% of high school staff viewed racial and ethnic conflict among students as a problem.

Truitt said even comments dismissed as jokes can contribute to a larger problem.

"Some kids in school, they'll say a racist joke and, oh, it's just a joke, but at the end of the day it holds a lot of weight and I just want people to stop that, honestly," he said.

Through "Broken Circle," Simmons and Truitt hope to encourage young people to recognize racism, speak up and help bring their communities together.

The film has already premiered at Sacramento's Guild Theater and is scheduled to screen at at least two upcoming film festivals.