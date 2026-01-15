Elk Grove Taco Bell locked down after employee shot in parking lot

Police responded Thursday night to a shooting involving a Taco Bell employee in Elk Grove.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Taco Bell on Elk Grove Boulevard.

CBS News Sacramento first confirmed with a Taco Bell employee who answered the phone at the restaurant that a male employee was shot in the parking lot.

The employee told CBS Sacramento that the store has been placed on lockdown and that police officers are currently on scene. A CBS Sacramento photojournalist at the scene observed Elk Grove police officers in the area of the parking lot with the scene taped off.

Elk Grove police later confirmed that the victim had since been taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. It is unclear whether a suspect has been detained or what led up to the shooting.

CBS Sacramento will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.