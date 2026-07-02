Elk Grove man accused making threats to use fireworks to damage generators at Sacramento federal buildings

An Elk Grove man is accused of making threats to use fireworks to damage generators outside federal buildings in Sacramento on the Fourth of July, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Trevon McDaniel, 19, also known as "The_wild_wolfspider," was arrested Wednesday for making threats to damage or destroy buildings or property by means of fire or explosives, the Department of Justice said.

Federal prosecutors said McDaniel came to the attention of law enforcement due to an investigation into a plot to attack the UFC fights at the White House on June 14. Prosecutors said McDaniel communicated with the main suspect in the UFC plot, Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez.

Prosecutors said after Alvarez was arrested, investigators reviewed his phone, which showed a TikTok message between Alvarez and McDaniel from April 17 to June 7.

McDaniel, dressed in a superhero mask and costume, went on to post a video on TikTok, according to prosecutors. In the video, he made statements to use fireworks against generators at federal buildings in Sacramento. Court documents show the attack was scheduled to be carried out on the Fourth of July.

When investigators searched McDaniel's home, they said they found the costume, his phone, two mini-batons and a baton holster.

If convicted, McDaniel faces up to 10 years in prison.