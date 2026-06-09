Elk Grove shooting involving teens stemmed from earlier dispute in Sacramento, police say

The Elk Grove Police Department says a shooting involving a group of teens last week is believed to have stemmed from a dispute that began days earlier at a Sacramento festival.

The shooting left an 18-year-old man with injuries police said were not life-threatening, and a 17-year-old suspect gunman was taken into custody.

The shooting happened on the night of June 2 on Raycroft Way, where officers initially reported that several minors were gathered at a home when a fight broke out and gunfire erupted.

Police now say that the 18-year-old victim, along with several friends, went to the suspect's home to engage in a fight as a result of the earlier dispute.

When the suspect and members of the suspect's family met the other group outside, the victim and his group of friends ran from the area. While pursuing the group, the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack and fired two shots.

One of the bullets struck the victim in the back, police said.

Investigators said they have found no evidence that the group that approached the suspect's home was attempting to commit a robbery, addressing speculation that surfaced after the shooting.

The suspect has since been charged by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and additional firearms-related offenses.

Police previously said a firearm was recovered at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.