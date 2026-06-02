Fight results in minor shooting another in Elk Grove home, police say

Elk Grove police said they are investigating a shooting involving a group of minors on Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. from a home on Raycroft Way.

Investigators said several minors were in the home when a fight broke out and one of them pulled out a gun. That individual allegedly fires several shots, striking at least one other person.

The severity of the victim's injuries was not yet known.

Elk Grove police said one person was detained and a gun was recovered from the scene.

The investigation remains active.