1 adult, 3 minors arrested following vehicle burglaries at Elk Grove senior living complex

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE — Four people, including three minors, were arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries that happened overnight at an Elk Grove senior living complex, police said Thursday.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers responded at around 2 a.m. to a car burglary in progress at a senior living home on the east side of the city.

The officers discovered three vehicles had been broken into and property had been stolen. The witness who reported the incident to police was able to provide officers with a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were in.

car-break-ins-elk-grove-senior-home.jpg
Elk Grove Police Department

The suspects were located in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center, police said. When the officers arrived, the suspects fled into a store but were quickly detained and taken into custody.

Additionally, the vehicle the suspects were traveling in was determined to have been stolen. Inside the vehicle, officers located the property that was stolen from the burglaries at the senior living complex.

The adult suspect was identified as Dayshia Gaines, 27. The three minors were not identified due to their ages.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 3:38 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

