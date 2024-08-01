Elk Grove planning commission denies residents' appeal to stop controversial affordable housing development

ELK GROVE — A controversial affordable housing proposal that's been approved in Elk Grove is back in the spotlight with residents filing an appeal to the planning commission to stop the development.

Late Thursday night, the planning commission unanimously denied the residents' appeal, allowing construction of the project to move forward.

The Coral Blossom Apartments will be located on Elk Grove Florin Road south of Calvine Road. The battle has been going on for more than two years and involves lawsuits, land swaps, and a multi-million dollar settlement.

Elk Grove residents at Thursday's city planning meeting spoke out about the latest proposal to build an affordable housing complex on the vacant land.

"It's not a good fit because we have parks, and we have an elementary school right down the street," said Brenda Herwisk, who opposes the project.

The Coral Blossom Apartments will be an 81-unit complex providing permanent housing and counseling for people experiencing homelessness. It's supported by affordable housing advocates.

The developer originally proposed building a similar facility called Oak Rose in the Old Town Elk Grove neighborhood but that was met with strong opposition.

The controversy led to lawsuits, including from the California attorney general who sued the city for not complying with state affordable housing regulations.

A multi-million dollar settlement was reached between the developer and Elk Grove that allowed the project to be built at this new location on city-owned land.

"The original location, it was a bad location, a bad site," Elk Grove Mayor Bobbi Allen-Singh said. "The new site, it's a bigger and better site. We'll get bigger units."

Some people who live nearby don't want it near their homes and filed an appeal to the planning commission. Many say the city did not do enough public outreach before approving the project.

"Elk Grove residents should be angry, but who gets mad when they don't know what's going on?" Elk Grove resident Elizabeth Marshall said.