Elk Grove resident credited with disrupting theft of neighbor's catalytic converter

ELK GROVE - Police are crediting the watchful eyes of an Elk Grove resident for helping them catch three men in connection with the attempted theft of a neighbor's catalytic converter.

According to an Elk Grove Police Department statement, on Thursday morning, a resident said they saw someone under their neighbor's car with a flashlight -- something they thought looked suspicious -- and called the police.

The suspect then spotted the neighbor watching them and got into a waiting van and drove away. Police, responding to the report, stopped the van as it was leaving the area and found that one of the suspects was on probation and two others had active arrest warrants.

Police say they searched the van and found methamphetamine, cutting tools, and other tools that could be used in burglaries. Back at the original scene, police found evidence that the suspect was trying to steal the catalytic converter from the vehicle before the neighbor's gaze got his attention.

All three suspects, 39-year-old Andrew Alforque, 40-year-old My Moua, and 43-year-old Soukovang Saechao, were then arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on criminal charges, including attempted grand theft and conspiracy.

In a tweet Friday, Elk Grove Police Department said, in part: "Elk Grove, you are our eyes and ears."