Elk Grove police seek witnesses of teen's deadly crash into tree

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove police are searching for potential witnesses of a teenager's fatal crash into a tree on Wednesday. 

The collision happened just before 1:30 p.m. along Big Horn Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard between Amber Creek and Fry Creek drives. 

elk-grove-teen-fatal-crash-tree.jpg
Elk Grove Police Department

The 17-year-old who died in the crash has not been identified. Investigators are still looking into what caused the vehicle to veer off the road and into a tree. 

Anyone who may have been a witness to the crash is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

That stretch of Big Horn Boulevard was expected to be closed for several hours.

