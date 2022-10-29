Elk Grove police searching for suspect who could be armed
ELK GROVE - Police are searching for a suspect who ran away from a vehicle that was reported stolen.
Police are searching the area near Aizenberg Circle, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road. A perimeter has been set up around the area.
Police say the suspect is possibly armed. Police tweeted that no shots have been fired.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.