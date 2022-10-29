Watch CBS News
Elk Grove police searching for suspect who could be armed

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE - Police are searching for a suspect who ran away from a vehicle that was reported stolen. 

Police are searching the area near Aizenberg Circle, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road. A perimeter has been set up around the area. 

Police say the suspect is possibly armed. Police tweeted that no shots have been fired.

This is a developing story. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:20 PM

