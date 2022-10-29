Elk Grove police searching for suspect who could be armed

ELK GROVE - Police are searching for a suspect who ran away from a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Police are searching the area near Aizenberg Circle, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road. A perimeter has been set up around the area.

Police say the suspect is possibly armed. Police tweeted that no shots have been fired.

This is a developing story.

Police activity- Officers are currently searching the creek area behind Aizenberg Circle for a suspect who is possibly armed, who ran from a stolen vehicle. pic.twitter.com/H5R1Iu8aIs — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) October 29, 2022