Elk Grove arson suspect dies by suicide following pursuit, police shooting, officers say

Authorities in Sacramento County are investigating after a police pursuit of an arson suspect on Saturday evening turned deadly.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers were called to the 8600 block of Bradshaw Road, between Niemann Avenue and Sheldon Road, around 6 p.m. Police said they received a call about a "suspicious person" starting fires at a home.

Officers said they located the suspect near Bradshaw and Waterman roads. The suspect was seen running from police through several rural properties.

Police said the suspect was seen with a firearm and that an officer fired their service weapon. The suspect died by suicide, according to officers.

In an update Saturday night, police said the suspect was not hit by gunfire other than from his firearm. Police did not release the suspect's name.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.