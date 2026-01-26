Elk Grove police arrest teen accused of trying to attack family with knife

Elk Grove police on Monday said officers arrested a teen after an hours-long standoff on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 9000 block of Almondwillow Way for a report of a 17-year-old with a knife trying to attack his family.

Police said the teen barricaded himself inside the home when officers arrived at the scene, which led to them calling SWAT and a crisis negotiator.

The standoff lasted several hours, but police said they were able to detain the teen safely. The teen, his family and officers were not injured, police said.

The teen was taken to Juvenile Hall and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.