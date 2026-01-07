Elk Grove seeks input on 3 possible sites for permanent homeless shelter

Elk Grove officials are now looking for the community's input on three potential sites for a permanent homeless shelter.

Wednesday, the City of Elk Grove announced that they had narrowed its search to just those three sites – 9296 East Stockton Boulevard, Survey Road and East Stockton Boulevard, and Dwight Road north of Laguna Boulevard.

More than 130 potential sites around the city for the homeless shelter have been evaluated, Elk Grove officials say.

Officials have touted how the number of homeless in Elk Grove has shrunk, with its 2024 Point-in-Time count finding 83 unsheltered people in the city.

Seasonal and temporary shelters have opened in Elk Grove in recent years.

"Elk Grove's homelessness strategy is working," said Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann in a statement. "Elk Grove residents have told us that addressing homelessness is one of their top priorities. Building a permanent shelter is the City's next logical step."

The three potential sites now being looked at closely were identified by weighing a number of criteria, including their proximity to sensitive uses (like schools, parks and homes), cost, proximity to services, safety and security, and transportation.

Elk Grove residents are being urged to give their feedback on the potential sites at four meetings scheduled on Jan. 21 and 27.