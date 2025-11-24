Elk Grove unveils new jigsaw puzzle featuring city's most iconic landmarks

Puzzled about what holiday gift to give this year? The City of Elk Grove is unveiling a new item just in time for the busy shopping season.

From Old Town Plaza and its historic water tower to waterslides at the aquatic center, some of Elk Grove's most notable sights are now immortalized in a new jigsaw puzzle.

"Those that have a tie, a connection to our city, will recognize some of those key iconic landmarks," Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said.

The city unveiled the puzzle in a special ceremony with artist and creator Eric Dowdle.

"There's a lot here in Elk Grove to put in one painting," Dowdle said.

The city spent $150,000 commissioning the artwork as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

In total, 6,000 puzzles have been printed, and they sell for $25.

"When you're putting the puzzle together, you're like 'yeah, I love that place' or 'I remember that,' " Dowdle said.

Elaine Macko has lived in Elk Grove for 28 years and is a big puzzle fan.

"I can sit there for five hours and just totally forget everything I'm doing and just concentrate on my puzzle," she said.

Dowdle has also created a puzzle for the city of Rancho Cordova, which was released earlier this month. He said that on average, the puzzles take about 15 hours to complete.

"As far as an artist, no one will look at your art longer or more than when they're putting a puzzle together," he said.

Elk Grove's puzzle also features a collage of notable buildings, like Bob's Club, which is the oldest business in town, and events like the annual Strauss festival and the Giant Pumpkin Festival.

"If you're from Elk Grove, you're going to see it, and you're going to recognize that is Elk Grove," said Elk Grove City Councilman Kevin Spease.

Take a closer look and there's a lot more.

"You might find a few stray elk in this piece, a few to look for," Dowdle said.

The collage features a number of characters, but officially, there are only two real people in the drawing. We won't spoil the surprise.

About 250 puzzles were sold at Monday night's unveiling ceremony. They will be available for purchase at the Old Town Elk Grove Street Fair this coming Saturday and at the city's Illumination Holiday Festival on December 6.