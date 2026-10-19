Elk Grove man convicted of murdering his parents for financial gain

An Elk Grove man was found guilty in the 2024 murder of his parents so that he could receive an inheritance from them, prosecutors said on Monday.

A jury convicted 46-year-old Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete on Friday of two counts of first-degree murder, also finding true that he committed multiple murders and that the murders were committed for financial gain, according to a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

On June 28, 2024, Elk Grove police officers responded to a home on Crosscourt Way and found 73-year-old Augusto Tacsuan Navarette and 70-year-old Marjorie Jane Tomas Navarette dead inside the residence. The DA's Office said Navarette had killed both of them inside the garage; hitting both of them with an object and then strangling them.

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

According to prosecutors, Navarrete later that morning sent a text to his deceased parents asking them if they wanted to come over for dinner, as part of an elaborate scheme to cover his tracks. He had arrived at his parents house on a scooter after parking his vehicle a few blocks away, and left in his parents' vehicle after the murders, parking their car a short distance from where he had parked his car originally and returning to it on the scooter, the DA's Office said.

When Navarrete's sister became worried when she could not reach her parents, Navarrete drove to his parents' house with his children and "discovered" his deceased parents, police said. He then contacted police to report their deaths, and that their car was missing, according to police.

Investigators were able to determine that Navarrete drove away in his parents' vehicle using automated license plate reader cameras and other traffic cameras that captured his movements, according to police. At his home, detectives found the scooter used on the day of the murders, and a DNA analysis found Navarrete's DNA under his mother's fingernails, the DA's Office said.

Prosecutors also said that Navarrete had been scamming his friends and family with fake investments. Navarrete's parents had paid back other family members for debts their son owed, and Navarrete began to resent them, court documents said.

The DA's Office also said that at the time of the killings, Navarrete stood to inherit half of his parents' estate.

Navarrete was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.