Elk Grove man hit by vehicle dies, suspected hit-and-run driver arrested

An Elk Grove man has died after he was struck by a vehicle that police said took off from the scene over the weekend.

The Elk Grove Police Department said the collision happened on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Grove Florin Road, north of Heritage Drive.

Police said a 47-year-old man, later identified as Jose Rangel Diosdado of Elk Grove, was found lying in the northbound lanes of traffic. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police said Rangel Diosdado had died from his injuries.

The police department's real-time information center tracked down a white Honda minivan that police said was seen driving away from the scene on Saturday.

Officers said the driver ran a red light at Brown Road, where they say he almost hit another pedestrian in a crosswalk.

By reviewing prior calls for service, police said they identified 35-year-old Demond Hunter as a suspect. Hunter was located north of Elk Grove city limits, where police said they found the minivan with damage to the hood, consistent with being involved in the collision.

An investigation determined Rangel Diosdado was talking northbound onto the east side sidewalk at the Crossings at Elk Grove Apartments when the minivan exited the driveway and hit Rangel Diosdado, police said.

Hunter was booked into jail for DUI and hit-and-run. Additional charges may be sought, police said.