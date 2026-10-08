Elk Grove police launch free teen driver safety classes to prevent crashes

Before teenagers get behind the wheel for the first time, Elk Grove police want to make sure they understand the risks that come with driving.

The department is offering free teen driver safety classes designed to help young drivers understand traffic laws, recognize dangerous driving behaviors and avoid potentially deadly crashes.

The one-day classes give teens and their parents an opportunity to learn about safe driving before young drivers get their licenses.

High school sophomore Ella Scaife is looking forward to getting her learner's permit.

"I'm planning to get it at 15 and a half," Ella said.

Before she gets behind the wheel, Ella and her mother, Anna Scaife, are taking advantage of the program offered by the Elk Grove Police Department.

Anna said her daughter was receptive to the idea.

"She didn't give me much trouble, thankfully," Anna said.

Officer Gabriel James, who specializes in traffic enforcement, leads the classes.

"We talk about driving under the influence. We talk about speed and collision dynamics," James said.

The goal is to help teens understand the consequences of risky decisions before they encounter those situations on the road.

"Teens have a higher rate of fatal collisions when it comes to new drivers, and so what we're trying to do is mitigate that by having this Start Smart class," James said.

Lessons shaped by deadly crashes

The program comes as communities continue to grapple with deadly crashes involving young drivers.

Last May, two Elk Grove students were killed and three others were injured in a high-speed crash on Scott Road.

The tragedy hit close to home for Ella.

"It's really sad because I have friends who know those people," she said.

In 2024, more than 450 young people were killed on California roadways, and almost one third of teenagers involved in fatal crashes are speeding.

James said the classes are intended to show teens that driving comes with serious responsibilities.

"What we're trying to do is show the impact and the reality of driving, that it's a privilege, not a right, and we have to take it seriously," he said.

Parents hope lessons help keep teens safe

Ella's says getting her license will give her more freedom, but her mother said she just wants her daughter to have the knowledge and training to come home safe.

"That's the whole point of parenting, right? Is to make sure when you send them off, they're making good choices," Anna said.

Elk Grove police plan to offer the free, one-day safety classes each month.

Teens under 18 must still complete a DMV-approved driver education course before they can obtain a driver's license.