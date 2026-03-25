Elk Grove to offer free bus rides for seniors under new pilot program

Who says there are no free rides anymore? In Elk Grove, they'll soon be offering unlimited bus rides to senior citizens at no cost.

Elk Grove has more than 30,000 people living in their golden years. Now, city leaders are trying to make it a little easier for them to get around town.

"We want to promote mobility for all and increase access," said Kaley Lyons, Elk Grove's transportation planning program manager.

Under the one-year pilot project, anyone 62 and over could hop on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses for free. It applies to buses on Elk Grove routes and those that go from the city to the Cosumnes light rail station.

Seniors wouldn't even need a bus pass.

"We really want it as easy as possible, and so we're allowing residents to just show their government-issued ID card that shows they are a resident," Lyons said.

There's already no cost for youth to ride SacRT buses across Sacramento County — a popular program that has helped double ridership in Elk Grove.

The city says extending it to seniors could be a big help for older adults living on a fixed income.

"They're sensitive to cost-of-living changes, changes in transportation pricing and so we thought this would be a way to help support them," Lyons said.

The overall goal is to encourage more use of public transportation and help seniors maintain an affordable, active lifestyle even if they don't drive.

"It really provides the opportunity to help them get around town, get to their appointments, still see friends, maintain those social connections," Lyons said./

The program will cost about $100,000 and will begin next Monday. It's scheduled to run through June 2027.

"I am very excited about this," Mayor Bobbie Allen-Singh said. "This is not something other cities can do to provide these services. We hear about the need all the time."