Elk Grove police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Bruceville Road

A search is on for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Elk Grove Saturday night, police said.

Around 8 p.m., Elk Grove police said they responded to Bruceville Road, near Laguna Boulevard, where they say a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the middle of the street.

Police said the vehicle was traveling south on Bruceville Road at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Their identification has not been released.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV.

Southbound Bruceville Road was closed for the investigation.