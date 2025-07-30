Elk Grove couple among finalists for "America's Favorite Couple"

Voting is now underway to select "America's Favorite Couple" with a $20,000 grand prize up for grabs, and one of the finalists lives right in Elk Grove.

Brittani and Jason Gray say they're a perfect pair.

"When we're together, it's like two pieces of a puzzle that just fit," Brittani Gray said.

"Her wit and humor, that really hooked me," Jason Gray said.

Not even COVID-19 could stop their love for each other. They first met in 2011 and got married during the height of the pandemic.

"Getting married was important, so we just decided it was going to be us," Brittani Gray said. "We went to the courthouse and got married."

The couple enjoys painting and spending time with their dog, Kimchi. For fun, they entered the "America's Favorite Couple" contest and now they've made it to the top ten.

"My wife told me about it, and I said, 'Everyone tells us we're a great couple.' I thought, why not, let's see where it goes," Jason Gray said.

The nationwide contest is a charity fundraiser for nonprofits that support ocean conservation and fighting hunger. People can vote for the couples online for free and get extra votes by donating to the charity.

"We're trying to get to fifth place at least so we can get all the way to 'America's Favorite Couple,' " Brittani Gray said.

The winning couple will also be featured in Variety magazine.

"We've made it through to the final stage of voting and are hoping for that final push," Jason Gray said.

Even if they don't take the top prize, they still have what matters most: each other.

"I still am married to Jason, so I can't lose either way," Brittani Gray said.

This round of voting ends Thursday at 7 p.m., and the winner will be announced in September.