Elk Grove calls for community feedback on potential Sacramento Regional Transit expansion

The City of Elk Grove is currently considering different ways to extend light rail or create a new bus rapid transit line city-wide, calling for community input through online and in-person meetings in the following weeks.

In partnership with Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT), four potential plans are currently available for public review and feedback. Each plan is different, but shares a common starting point from the Cosumnes River College Station with options to extend light rail or introduce Bus Rapid Transit services to Elk Grove.

The Blue Line/Bus Rapid Transit to Elk Grove Implementation Plan (Project) is currently being studied for feasibility through state funding. The main corridor of the proposed expansion is Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard between the current Blue Line terminus at Cosumnes River College and the area near Kammerer Road and State Route 99.

Right now, the project is in very early stages and no decisions have been made.

The expansion of more public transportation options in Elk Grove is set to address the city's growing population and expansion over the last 20 years, as explained on the website for the project. In those two decades, the Blue Line has been extended to Cosumnes River College and SacRT began operating Elk Grove's transit service.

Currently, the project is undergoing a feasibility study to review potential station locations, ridership numbers, and estimated project costs. The review is set to be complete by April 2026, giving the community and city leaders a clearer vision of the impacts of the four potential plans.

This is the second round of community engagement, according to detailed information posted to the official Elk Grove government website.

There are two opportunities in September for community members to share their thoughts on the proposed plans.

A community open house will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at District 56, in the Sheldon Room, located at 8230 Civic Center Drive in Elk Grove.

There is also a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. Residents can also Fill out the survey and give feedback.