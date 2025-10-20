Driver dies in fiery crash on Elk Grove Boulevard, police say

A driver has died after a fiery crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Sunday night, authorities say.

The crash happened a little after 8 p.m. along Elk Grove Boulevard, near Stonelake Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up catching fire.

Elk Grove police later confirmed that the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released by authorities.

Due to the crash and investigation, both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard between Waterfowl and Shorelake drives was closed through the night.