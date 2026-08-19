Elk Grove police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left woman hospitalized

An arrest was made Wednesday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in the hospital late last month in Elk Grove, police said.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. on July 30 when a 74-year-old woman was walking on West Camden Drive near Camden Lake Way and was hit by a vehicle.

Officers said the driver took off from the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said the woman is still in the hospital.

After reviewing surveillance videos and using automated license plate readers, police said they identified the suspected vehicle as a GMC Yukon and the suspected driver as 59-year-old Gary Lyons of Elk Grove.

Lyons was contacted by police at his home in the same neighborhood and not far from the collision, police said. Officers added that the Yukon was in the garage with damage to the front end that was consistent with the investigation.

Lyons was booked into jail for felony hit-and-run.