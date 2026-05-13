Elk Grove approves surveillance camera program aimed at fighting crime

Elk Grove's city council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a new surveillance camera program to help fight crime.

Getting a good suspect description is crucial when police are responding to a crime in progress. Now, Elk Grove officers will soon have more ways to see criminal activity in real time.

"If there is a crime in progress, we are able to see it right away," said Darrell Doan, the city's economic development director.

Doan said small businesses can now receive up to $5,000 toward purchasing new exterior surveillance cameras.

It's a partnership with police that allows officers to monitor live video feeds at the department's real-time information center.

"Our police can pull up that business's camera feed because it's connected to our system, and they can see on a screen exactly what's happening and then our police come in behind and make the arrest," he said.

Spoelstra works at Fleet Feet in The Ridge shopping center, one of the first properties to participate in the security camera program.

"A quick response is really important for a business like this," he said.

Other businesses that share their video cameras with police include the Elk Grove Auto Mall and Sun Grove Church.

More than two-thirds of the crime in Elk Grove is things like burglary, retail theft and vandalism. Last year, there was a 6% increase in theft crimes.

Supporters of the program say it allows officers to get descriptions of suspects and vehicles much quicker and can lead to more arrests.

"Deploying technology has allowed us to shrink response times and catch more bad guys," Doan said.

There's been some community concern about Elk Grove using flock cameras and other surveillance tools to track people and license plates. But the city says the program is voluntary and these financial incentives can help a small business pay for high-tech cameras that they might not be able to afford on their own.

"They control through an agreement what we can see, what we can use and how we can use it, so we think it's the farthest thing from surveillance. It's crime deterrence and crime fighting," Doan said.

The city has approved spending up to $75,000 on the new security program, with money coming from the Measure E sales tax increase approved by voters in 2022.