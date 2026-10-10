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Elderly residents rescued from Ceres house fire

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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The Modesto Fire Department said two elderly residents were rescued from a house fire in Ceres Saturday.

Crews were told that a home on the 2300 block of Joy Avenue was on fire and that two people were unable to escape.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-family home and Ceres police officers working to rescue one of the residents. Modesto Fire said firefighters coordinated to rescue the second resident.

Both were taken to Doctors Medical Center after receiving advanced life support.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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