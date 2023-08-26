El Segundo Little League wins U.S. championship game, moves to Sunday's World Series title game

Hometown excitement grows as El Segundo Little League advances to U.S. championship game Hometown excitement grows as El Segundo Little League advances to U.S. championship game 02:54

The little League team from El Segundo will represent the United States in Sunday's World Series Little League title game, determining the best in the world.

The El Segundo All-Stars defeated Needville,Texas 6-1 in Saturday's semifinal game.

In Saturday's earlier played international semifinal game, Curacao of the Caribbean Region defeated Taiwan of the Asia-Pacific Region 2-0.

El Segundo will face Curacao Sunday in Willamsport, PA at 12:00 p.m. PT.

El Segundo advanced to Saturday's U.S. championship game with a 2-1 win Thursday night, fending off elimination for the third game in three days, beating its counterpart Thursday from the Northeast Seattle Little League.

The team's coach said the run so far has been fantastic.

"This team is special and to do it with your son, and I feel like I've adopted all the other 11 kids out here. I've become a mentor and a role model to them as it relates to baseball and life lessons baseball can teach you," said El Segundo coach Danny Boehle.

"It's just been fantastic, it's just unbelievable the treatment we've had here and from the city of El Segundo and the state of California and every other state around us supporting us has just been incredible."

And the team's hometown is definitely behind them. Watch parties for the games have regularly been promoted at Rock & Brews El Segundo and many other area restaurants/ bars in the area. A watch party will be held at Rock & Brews El Segundo for Saturday's 12:30 p.m. game.

"I haven't had a conversation that hasn't talked about Brody Brook's phenomenal batting average, the fielding that Colby Lee is doing at second base, every conversation ends with 'go gundo'," said El Segundo City Councilmember Ryan Baldino.

Good luck to the squad from El Segundo @LittleLeague on championship weekend ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/G3rAkt3dUq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 26, 2023

El Segundo Little League All-Stars have a GoFundMe established to offset travel expenses. Click here