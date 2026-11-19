As California heads into another rainy season, the possibility of an El Niño weather pattern could bring a welcome boost to the state's water supplies, particularly underground reserves that many communities and farmers depend on.

Much of the country's drinking water comes from groundwater. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, groundwater supplies nearly 40% of the nation's public water systems. In rural areas, more than 90% of communities with private wells rely entirely on groundwater for their tap water.

"The groundwater is like a reservoir under our feet," said Brandon Nakagawa, a water resources coordinator with the South San Joaquin Irrigation District.

Nakagawa has studied groundwater in the region for more than two decades. He estimates there are trillions of gallons of water beneath the area, but says those reserves need to be carefully managed to ensure they remain available for future generations.

"It doesn't mean that it's going to be there forever, and so we have to manage it, we have to plan for it, and I'm glad we're planning on these multiple decade-long timelines, multiple generation timelines," Nakagawa said. "But it's something we need to make sure we have forever."

For Nakagawa and his team, a wet year could help replenish groundwater supplies, provide water for farmers and fill reservoirs — as long as the rain doesn't lead to flooding.

"What I'm looking forward to is if we do have an El Niño year, groundwater levels are going to come up, reservoirs are going to get filled," Nakagawa said. "Hopefully, we don't tip the scale into that flood stage and we're always worried about flood, as well. But for water outlook, El Niño could be good for the state and us."

The amount of groundwater available can fluctuate depending on weather conditions and how much water is used. Nakagawa said the region is fortunate to have multiple sources of water.

"We're truly blessed to have such a great primary source of water from the Stanislaus River," he said. "We also have a very healthy groundwater basin underneath our feet."

Some communities rely more heavily on surface water from rivers and streams, while others depend on groundwater. Nakagawa said having access to multiple sources is important for California as it navigates periods of drought and changing weather conditions.

"I'm hopeful that every time somebody wants to turn their tap on at home, that they have a plentiful, clean, healthy water coming out of their tap," Nakagawa said. "Hopefully every time somebody goes to turn their well on to irrigate or turn their irrigation system on, water comes out and their crops are happy, their families are happy."

The South San Joaquin Irrigation District is also working with other local agencies to meet groundwater sustainability requirements under California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

The law requires certain groundwater basins to reach sustainability by 2040, while other basins have a 2042 deadline.