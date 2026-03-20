1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing on trail in El Dorado County

An arrest was made following a stabbing involving two minors along a trail in El Dorado County this week, officials said on Friday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said one minor is accused of stabbing the other along Quarry Trail near the confluence of the American River at the Placer County line, just east of Auburn. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, investigators said, and they were taken to an area hospital for treatment. It was not immediately clear what kind of weapon was used.

Law enforcement officials arrested the suspect that same day.

Investigators did not release information detailing what led to the stabbing or if the two people knew each other.