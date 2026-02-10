Watch CBS News
El Dorado County residents warned about alleged deputy impersonator

Authorities are warning El Dorado County residents about a recent incident where a person was pulled over by an apparent law enforcement impersonator.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened back on Feb. 3 between 8 and 9 p.m.

A driver reported that they were near China Hill Road and Highway 49 when they noticed a black and white SUV flashing red and blue lights at them.

Believing it was a legitimate traffic stop, the driver pulled over. However, the person from the other vehicle then allegedly tried to reach in through the driver's window to get them out.

The pulled-over driver was able to use some bear spray and got away, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies had few distinguishing details about the alleged impersonator.

The sheriff's office notes that their deputies will always be readily identifiable, even if they may sometimes use unmarked vehicles. Further, deputies say California law stipulates that deputies need to tell the driver the reason for a stop.

People suspicious they might be dealing with a law enforcement impersonator are urged to call 911 immediately. 

