El Dorado County correctional officer dies in crash on Highway 50

An El Dorado County correctional officer died in an early-morning crash on Highway 50 Friday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Correctional Officer Ryan Marietti was in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Strawberry Friday morning and died.

Marietti was with the sheriff's office since December of 2024 and served at the Placerville and South Lake Tahoe jails. He graduated from Ponderosa High School in 2023.

"Ryan will be greatly missed-not only by his family and friends, but by his EDSO family and the community he proudly chose to serve," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

He was not on duty at the time of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. and is under investigation. It's unknown if DUI or speed was a factor, CHP said.