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Man who escaped El Dorado County conservation camp arrested for burglary in Orange County

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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An inmate who walked away from an El Dorado County conservation camp earlier this year was arrested in Southern California for burglary, authorities said on Wednesday. 

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 49-year-old Juan Veramancini walked away from the Growlersburg Conservation Camp on Feb. 23. His disappearance was discovered during headcount that night.

A search immediately began, but Veramancini was not located. 

He was received by the CDCR in July 2024 after he was sentenced to 10 years for first-degree burglary. 

Veramancini was arrested Wednesday for first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property by Orange County sheriff's deputies. 

He will be remanded to CDCR custody after his arraignment and rehoused. The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office will consider escape charges. 

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