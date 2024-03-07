Efforts underway to increase teacher diversity in Stanislaus County

MODESTO -- New research shows the importance of teachers matching the ethnicity of their students.

Stanislaus County school districts are actively pursuing steps to create a more inclusive and beneficial learning environment.

Test scores, attendance, and suspension rates are influenced by the demographic match between teachers and students, according to the Brookings Institute.

Teachers of the same race may connect cultural contexts to learning, benefiting racial and ethnic minority students.

"It's important for students to see themselves reflected in the staff," said Sharokin Shams, spokeswoman for Modesto City Schools.

Modesto City Schools is proactively working to increase Hispanic-Latino teachers and staff to align with its 67% Hispanic-Latino student base. However, Shams notes there is more work to be done.

"If the goal is for our teachers and the rest of our staff to reflect that and mirror that, then there is more work to do," Shams said.

Since 2009, Modesto City Schools has increased its Hispanic staff by 9%, with 47% of new hires being Hispanic.