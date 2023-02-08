Economy, inflation and crime among issues Americans hope President Biden addresses in State of the Union

Ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union Address, Americans were hoping President Biden addresses the economy. In a recent CBS News survey, 67 percent of Americans say they want the speech to focus on the economy and inflation.

Those concerns were followed by immigration, crime and education.

It's not surprising people want to hear about the economy and inflation. Every time you buy something, it hurts your pockets.

And a strong job market only highlights one side of the economy. The high costs of gas, energy and food hit too close to home.

"It makes me mad every time I think about it," said Shirley Jones in north Sacramento.

Area food pantries report they're seeing more demand as people navigate food insecurity. These recipients also include working families.

Other effects of COVID-19 shutdowns show people struggle to pay their utilities. A SMUD spokesperson said more than 160,000 customers are behind on payments, totaling $51.4 million.

But it's not just the economy on the minds of Northern Californians. A violent weekend in Stockton and Sacramento followed after deadly mass shootings in the Golden State.

"My number one concern for our country is the gun control and the mass shootings. It's just horrifying," said Kathryn Barrera in Natomas. "Every time one happens, they say, 'Oh, we have to do something.' But nothing happens."

From community violence to community policing, some say they want the President to touch on tensions between law enforcement and people of color. The parents of Tyre Nichols have been invited to the State of the Union address.

"I want to hear that there's an admission there's an issue - a widespread issue," said Steph Sanders in Natomas. "Not as something that is a one-off as they've been saying before."

Abroad, Russia's invasion of Ukraine will soon hit the one-year mark. The Slavic community in Sacramento hopes the speech will bolster additional aid amid wavering support.

"It's very important that the United States continues to support Ukraine," said Vlad Skits of the Ukraine American House. "This war in Ukraine, it's not a small conflict in Ukraine, that's conflict in the world."

Back home, parents say they want education to also take center stage as some families say children still struggle following remote learning during the height of the pandemic.

"It's lack of support from all around. I mean, the parents don't have the support. The schools don't have the support. The district doesn't have the support and everybody wants to point the finger at each other," said Kayla Miller in Natomas.

It's clear most people are tired of the finger-pointing. They need real solutions now.

As for SMUD customers behind on their bills, the utility company says it's been working with people by providing flexible payment options and other resources.