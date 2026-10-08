Eastbound Highway 50 blocked near Folsom due to overturned vehicle

Eastbound Highway 50 has been shut down near Folsom due to a crash and an overturned vehicle late Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento office said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Hazel Avenue and the Nimbus Flat State Recreation Area, just west of Folsom.

At least one vehicle was on its side, halting all eastbound traffic on the highway. The CHP said moderate injuries were reported but did not specify how many people were hurt or if any other vehicles were involved.

It was not yet clear when the lanes would fully reopen. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.