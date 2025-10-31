2 arrested in Stockton-area shooting that left driver dead

Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged targeted shooting in east Stockton that left one person dead.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said, late Tuesday night, deputies responded near East Waterloo and Piccoli roads to investigate reports of a crash into a building.

First responders found that the driver had been shot. That driver soon died, deputies said.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a targeted attack in a parking lot nearby. The suspects were in a different vehicle – with one of the suspects apparently getting out and shooting at the other vehicle with an AR-style gun.

Friday, detectives revealed they were able to track the suspects to a motel relatively nearby. Two suspects were arrested: Samuel Victor Flores and Haley Marie Morris.

Detectives said Flores and Morris have admitted to being involved in the incident.

Both Flores and Morris have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges.