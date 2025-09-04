Speeding driver cited near Sacramento for going more than 130mph, CHP says
Highway patrol officers have cited a driver who was allegedly going more than twice the speed limit on a Northern California freeway.
CHP East Sacramento says, Wednesday morning, a motorcycle officer clocked a speeding Corvette on Highway 50.
The officer's radar reading showed that the driver hit 134 miles per hour.
"At that speed, there's no room for error — reaction times are cut in half, stopping distances increase exponentially, and the consequences of even a minor mistake can be deadly," CHP said in a statement.
The officer quickly pulled over the driver, who was apparently running late for work, and cited them.
While going over 100 miles per hour isn't a felony, drivers still face a serious misdemeanor infraction – with just the first offense garnering a fine up to $500, a possible 30-day license suspension, and two points on their driving record.