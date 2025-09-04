Watch CBS News
Speeding driver cited near Sacramento for going more than 130mph, CHP says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Highway patrol officers have cited a driver who was allegedly going more than twice the speed limit on a Northern California freeway.

CHP East Sacramento says, Wednesday morning, a motorcycle officer clocked a speeding Corvette on Highway 50.

The officer's radar reading showed that the driver hit 134 miles per hour.

"At that speed, there's no room for error — reaction times are cut in half, stopping distances increase exponentially, and the consequences of even a minor mistake can be deadly," CHP said in a statement.

134mph-east-sac-ticket.jpg
The speeding driver and the radar reading. CHP East Sacramento

The officer quickly pulled over the driver, who was apparently running late for work, and cited them.

While going over 100 miles per hour isn't a felony, drivers still face a serious misdemeanor infraction – with just the first offense garnering a fine up to $500, a possible 30-day license suspension, and two points on their driving record. 

