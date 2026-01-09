1 dead in Folsom Boulevard collision involving person and vehicle

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento County on Friday.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a driver heading eastbound on Folsom Boulevard struck a person near Tiber Way.

The person was not in a crosswalk, officers say.

While the driver who initially struck the person stopped immediately, officers are investigating whether a second driver possibly ran over the person and fled the scene.

Officers say the person struck died at the hospital. No details about the person who died have been released at this point.