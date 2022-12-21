Early morning car chase ends with crash into Woodland school's gates
WOODLAND – Officers are investigating after a car chase and shooting that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into the gates of a Woodland school.
Woodland police say they got several reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe the incident started as a car chase near E. Gibson Road and County Road 102. One of the cars involved then crashed into a Woodland Christian School gate.
A 29-year-old Woodland resident was found injured at the scene by officers. Police believe the person was hurt by jumping on a fence at the school.
No other people were found at the scene; a thorough search of the campus came up empty.
Police stress that the incident was not related to Woodland Christian School and that the campus remains open on Wednesday.
