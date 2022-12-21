Watch CBS News
Early morning car chase ends with crash into Woodland school's gates

WOODLAND – Officers are investigating after a car chase and shooting that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into the gates of a Woodland school.

Woodland police say they got several reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the incident started as a car chase near E. Gibson Road and County Road 102. One of the cars involved then crashed into a Woodland Christian School gate.

A 29-year-old Woodland resident was found injured at the scene by officers. Police believe the person was hurt by jumping on a fence at the school.

No other people were found at the scene; a thorough search of the campus came up empty.

Police stress that the incident was not related to Woodland Christian School and that the campus remains open on Wednesday. 

