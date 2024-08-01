E. coli found in Davis Elementary School's water supply in San Joaquin County

MORADA – Just one day after students returned to school at Davis Elementary in San Joaquin County, the principal shared a message with parents notifying them that E. coli was detected in the school's water supply.

Students returned to campus on Tuesday. The following day, Davis Elementary School Principal Magenda Cruz shared a message that laboratory testing of the site's water supply determined E. coli was present.

Cruz said the water fountains and sinks were closed on Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice.

The district is providing the school with bottled water for students, staff and all food handling purposes. The school also received hand sanitizer and hand washing stations.

"Safeguarding our staff and students' health and safety remains our foremost priority as we work to address this issue," Cruz said.